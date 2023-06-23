TikTok Is Under Fire: Why a PR Powerhouse Hire and C-Suite Shake-Up Make Sense | Analysis

TikTok

by | June 23, 2023 @ 2:28 PM

The China-backed company is working overtime to handle heightening scrutiny from Western regulators, which is where ex-Disney exec Zenia Mucha comes in

Out: creators. In: regulators.

That’s the implicit message in TikTok’s recent management shakeup, which saw longtime executive V. Pappas, the company’s chief operating officer and champion of its creator-focused strategy, step down and Disney PR vet Zenia Mucha sign on as the company’s head of communications.

Robert Carnevale

Robert has covered the technology and entertainment sectors for nearly a decade. He's written for Wired and Tom's Guide as well as served as the news editor for Windows Central. He's also the author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395, two science fiction novels that have set the bar for what he's willing to constructively contribute to the world. | Contact: robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

