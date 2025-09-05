TikTok Unveils the 12 Finalists of First-Ever Next Up: Live Music Competition

TikTok has unveiled the 12 finalists of its inaugural Next Up: Live Music singing competition, which is presented in partnership with iHeartRadio.

The finalists include performers from across the country, all of whom have been competing since July along with thousands of other artists to garner the most attention and support from other TikTok users. The total number of entrants were narrowed down to 12 by votes from both spectating TikTok users and the competition’s two semi-finalist judges, “Wild ‘N Out” host Justina Valentine and iHeartRadio Los Angeles 102.7 KIIS FM host EJ.

The finalists (and their TikTok handles) are Cesia Machado (@cesiamachadoofficial), DAMOYEE (@damoyee), Duece Flame (@dueceflame), Michael Anderson (@iammichaelanderson), Jade Million (@jademillion), Keren Machado (@kerenmachadoofficial), Kira Lise (@kiralise), Kozarkane (@kozarkane), Samantha Davis (@samanthasingsit), Sammy Arriaga (@sammyarriaga), The Cyrilia (@thecyrilia) and Mariah Faith (@themariahfaith).

On Sept. 26, the 12 artists will each take the stage at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank and perform live for fans and industry experts in attendance. At the end of the night, one of them will then be crowned the first-ever Next Up: Live Music champion.

Helping to determine the winner this year will be returning semi-finalist judge Valentine, as well as Chaka Khan lead guitarist Jon Dretto, iHeartRadio Chief Programming Officer Tom Poleman and iHeartRadio Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS FM Program Director Beata Murphy.

“TikTok is such a powerful platform for discovery, and iHeartRadio is where those songs reach the masses and truly become hits,” Poleman said in a statement Friday. “We’re excited to give these 12 finalists that opportunity! My fellow judges and I will have our work cut out for us to determine a winner.”

“Seeing the incredible Fan Club and community support these finalists have built through TikTok Live is truly inspiring. Together with iHeartRadio, we’re excited to elevate their creativity and talent while transforming discovery into a shared, real-time experience on stage,” Shen Gao, TikTok’s Head of Live Operations, Americas, added.

Interested viewers can watch the Next Up: Live Music finale live on TikTok on either @TikTok or @TikTokLive_US at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET on Sept. 26.

Over the years, TikTok has emerged as a formidable force for music circulation and promotion. The social media platform has helped boost and launch the careers of multiple contemporary musicians and pop stars, including Lizzy McAlpine and Noah Kahan.