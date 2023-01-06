Tim Blake Nelson Joins ‘Dune: Part Two’ Cast

Tim Blake Nelson has joined the cast of “Dune: Part Two,” the follow-up to 2021’s Oscar-winning sci-fi epic, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Details about Nelson’s role are being kept under wraps.

Denis Villeneuve will return to adapt the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel for the Legendary and Warner Bros. film, with Jon Spaihts returning to co-write the screenplay.

Other newcomers to the cast include Florence Pugh, who will play the Emperor’s daughter Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as House Harkonnen member Feyd-Rautha, Christopher Walken as the devious Emperor Shaddam IV, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot.

“Dune” won six Oscars during the 2022 ceremony, and brought Best Picture, Directing and Adapted Screenplay nominations for Villeneuve. With a global box office total of $400 million, it is also Villeneuve’s highest grossing film.

“Dune: Part Two” began filming on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy in last July.

The sequel is produced by Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Other returning crew includes composer Hans Zimmer, Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser, costume designer Jacqueline West, makeup, hair and prosthetic designer, Donald Mowat, production designer Patrice Vermette, editor Joe Walker, visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert and special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer.

“Dune: Part Two” is slated for a November 17, 2023 worldwide release.

