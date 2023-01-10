Tim Burton, Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman Among Directors Guild Awards’ TV Nominees

The Directors Guild of America has announced its nominations in its television categories, with several new series, including “Wednesday,” “Severance,” and “The Bear” receiving nominations alongside returning series such as “Ozark,” “Better Call Saul” and “The White Lotus”
At last year’s DGA television awards, “Succession” dominated the drama series category with all five of the nominees. This year, with that HBO series on hiatus, the nominees went to Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Vince Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”), Sam Levinson (“Euphoria”), and Aoiff McArdle and Ben Stiller for two separate episodes of “Severance.”
In the comedy series category, Tim Burton scored his first ever career DGA nomination, for “Wednesday.” Burton was joined by Bill Hader (“Barry”), Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Christopher Storer (“The Bear”), and Mike White (“The White Lotus”).
The Guild also released the five nominees in the category of best direction of a documentary feature. They included several of the major award contenders this season, and all five nominees are also on the 15 film shortlist for Oscar consideration: Sara Dosa (“Fire of Love”), Matthew Heineman (“Retrograde”), Laura Poitras (“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”), Daniel Roher (“Navalny”), and Shaunak Sen (“All That Breathes”).
The winners will be announced at the75th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Here is the list of programs and nominated directors. The full list, including directorial teams, is available at www.dga.org.
DRAMA SERIES
JASON BATEMAN
Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”
VINCE GILLIGAN
Better Call Saul, “Waterworks”
SAM LEVINSON
Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
AOIFE MCARDLE
Severance, “Hide and Seek”
BEN STILLER
Severance, “The We We Are”
COMEDY SERIES
TIM BURTON
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”
BILL HADER
Barry, “710N”
AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”
CHRISTOPHER STORER
The Bear, “Review”
MIKE WHITE
The White Lotus, “BYG”
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
ERIC APPEL
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
DEBORAH CHOW
ObiWan Kenobi
JEREMY PODESWA
Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”
HELEN SHAVER
Station Eleven, “Who’s There?”
TOM VERICA
Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna”
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
PAUL G. CASEY
Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010”
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333”
DAVID PAUL MEYER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You
and Me on the Rock””
LIZ PATRICK
Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow”
PAUL PENNOLINO
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan”
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial
Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):
IAN BERGER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe Hungary for Democracy
HAMISH HAMILTON
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022
JAMES MERRYMAN
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter
MARCUS RABOY
Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart
GLENN WEISS
The 75th Annual Tony Awards
REALITY PROGRAMS
JOSEPH H. GUIDRY
The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch”
CARRIE HAVEL
The GoBig Show, “Only One Can Win”
RICH KIM
Lego Masters, “Jurassbrick World”
MICHAEL SHEA
FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?”
BEN SIMMS
Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
TIM FEDERLE
Better Nate Than Ever
BONNIE HUNT
Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown”
DEAN ISRAELITE
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13”
MICHAEL LEMBECK
Snow Day The Musical
ANNE RENTON
Best Foot Forward, “Halloween”
COMMERCIALS
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial
Achievement in Commercials for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):
JUAN CABRAL
(MJZ)
For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis adam&eveDDB
KIM GEHRIG
(Somesuch, Inc.)
Accessibility, Apple Apple (Direct)
Run Baby Run, iPhone Apple (Direct)
CRAIG GILLESPIE
(MJZ)
Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 Apple
Problem, Jimmy John’s Anomaly
Thrill Driver, Nissan TBWA\Chiat\Day NY
DAVID SHANE
(O Positive, LLC)
Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro Apple
Smile, ITVX Uncommon
Traffic Stop, Native M/H
IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ
(SMUGGLER)
Data Auction, iPhone TBWA\ Media Arts Lab
This Is How We Work Now, Upwork Alto
DOCUMENTARY
SARA DOSA
Fire of Love
MATTHEW HEINEMAN
Retrograde
LAURA POITRAS
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
DANIEL ROHER
Navalny
SHAUNAK SEN
All That Breathes