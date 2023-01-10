Tim Burton, Ben Stiller, Jason Bateman Among Directors Guild Awards’ TV Nominees

The Directors Guild of America has announced its nominations in its television categories, with several new series, including “Wednesday,” “Severance,” and “The Bear” receiving nominations alongside returning series such as “Ozark,” “Better Call Saul” and “The White Lotus”

At last year’s DGA television awards, “Succession” dominated the drama series category with all five of the nominees. This year, with that HBO series on hiatus, the nominees went to Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Vince Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”), Sam Levinson (“Euphoria”), and Aoiff McArdle and Ben Stiller for two separate episodes of “Severance.”

In the comedy series category, Tim Burton scored his first ever career DGA nomination, for “Wednesday.” Burton was joined by Bill Hader (“Barry”), Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Christopher Storer (“The Bear”), and Mike White (“The White Lotus”).

The Guild also released the five nominees in the category of best direction of a documentary feature. They included several of the major award contenders this season, and all five nominees are also on the 15 film shortlist for Oscar consideration: Sara Dosa (“Fire of Love”), Matthew Heineman (“Retrograde”), Laura Poitras (“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”), Daniel Roher (“Navalny”), and Shaunak Sen (“All That Breathes”).

The winners will be announced at the75th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Here is the list of programs and nominated directors. The full list, including directorial teams, is available at www.dga.org.

DRAMA SERIES

JASON BATEMAN

Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”

VINCE GILLIGAN

Better Call Saul, “Waterworks”

SAM LEVINSON

Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

AOIFE MCARDLE

Severance, “Hide and Seek”

BEN STILLER

Severance, “The We We Are”

COMEDY SERIES

TIM BURTON

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”

BILL HADER

Barry, “710N”

AMY SHERMAN-PALLADINO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?”

CHRISTOPHER STORER

The Bear, “Review”

MIKE WHITE

The White Lotus, “BYG”

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

ERIC APPEL

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

DEBORAH CHOW

ObiWan Kenobi

JEREMY PODESWA

Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”

HELEN SHAVER

Station Eleven, “Who’s There?”

TOM VERICA

Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010”

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333”

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You

and Me on the Rock””

LIZ PATRICK

Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow”

PAUL PENNOLINO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

IAN BERGER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe Hungary for Democracy

HAMISH HAMILTON

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022

JAMES MERRYMAN

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

MARCUS RABOY

Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart

GLENN WEISS

The 75th Annual Tony Awards

REALITY PROGRAMS

JOSEPH H. GUIDRY

The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch”

CARRIE HAVEL

The GoBig Show, “Only One Can Win”

RICH KIM

Lego Masters, “Jurassbrick World”

MICHAEL SHEA

FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?”

BEN SIMMS

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica”

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TIM FEDERLE

Better Nate Than Ever

BONNIE HUNT

Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown”

DEAN ISRAELITE

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13”

MICHAEL LEMBECK

Snow Day The Musical



ANNE RENTON

Best Foot Forward, “Halloween”

COMMERCIALS

JUAN CABRAL

(MJZ)

For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis adam&eveDDB

KIM GEHRIG

(Somesuch, Inc.)

Accessibility, Apple Apple (Direct)

Run Baby Run, iPhone Apple (Direct)

CRAIG GILLESPIE

(MJZ)

Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 Apple

Problem, Jimmy John’s Anomaly

Thrill Driver, Nissan TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

DAVID SHANE

(O Positive, LLC)

Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro Apple

Smile, ITVX Uncommon

Traffic Stop, Native M/H

IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ

(SMUGGLER)

Data Auction, iPhone TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

This Is How We Work Now, Upwork Alto

DOCUMENTARY

SARA DOSA

Fire of Love

MATTHEW HEINEMAN

Retrograde

LAURA POITRAS

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

DANIEL ROHER

Navalny

SHAUNAK SEN

All That Breathes

