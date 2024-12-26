Jonathan Bennett to Host Times Square New Year’s Eve Show With Performers Mickey Guyton, Mark Ambor

Singers Mark Ambor and Mickey Guyton will join Rita Ora, Carrie Underwood and the Jonas Brothers at Times Square on New Year’s Eve next week, event co-organizers the Times Square Alliance, One Times Square and Countdown Entertainment announced on Thursday.

Jonathan Bennett, host and co-creator of Hallmark+ reality series “Finding Mr. Christmas,” returns as co-host, along with Jeremy Hassell of Regal Cinemas.

Also on the lineup: Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, TLC, Greeicy, “Ultra Solo” singer De la Ghetto and Latin star Kapo.

The ceremony will begin Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball. A majority of the performances will also air on ABC and Univision as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Ambor will perform “Belong Together,” “Good to Be” and “Our Way,” while Guyton will sing “My Side of the Country,” “House on Fire,” “All American” and John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Meanwhile, Univision’s “¡Feliz 2025!” lineup includes Colombian singers Greeicy and Kapo, as well as De la Ghetto.

The Times Square 2025 webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 and end at 12:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 1. The live, six-hour webcast, which is commercial-free, is enabled by Live X.

The show will be live streamed on multiple sites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, TimesSquareBall.net and BalldropSphere.com.