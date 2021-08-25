Former Time's Up CEO Lisa Borders

Getty Images

Time’s Up Spent 45% More on Staff Salaries Than Legal Defense Fund in 2019

by | August 25, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Former CEO Lisa Borders was paid $590,000 for the year despite resigning in February 2019

Time’s Up spent 45% more on staff salaries in 2019 than on its Legal Defense Fund — including $590,000 to Lisa Borders, who served less than two months that year as the nonprofit’s CEO, according to tax records reviewed by TheWrap.

Staff compensation represented a high portion of the Time’s Up budget in its first full year of operation. According to the group’s 2019 990 forms, Time’s Up took in nearly $11.5 million in contributions and other revenue in 2019, spent $4.5 million on salaries and other compensation, and handed out a total of $3.1 million in grants to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. That fund, administered entirely by the independent National Women’s Law Center, provides legal and PR support for victims of workplace harassment.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

showtime

Why Doesn’t ViacomCBS Just Fold Showtime Into Paramount+?

ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Premiere Wipes Out in TV Ratings

Are COVID Delta Variant Fears Killing the Live Concert Comeback?

The CW’s ‘Wellington Paranormal’ and ‘Dead Pixels’ Both Draw a 0.0 Rating
john fithian nato movie theaters

Vaccine Mandates Are ‘Mixed Bag’ for Movie Theaters, NATO CEO John Fithian Says (Video)
jeopardy mike richards

What Is a Fiasco? How Sony Botched Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Succession
Love After Lockup

WE tv’s ‘After Lockup’ Franchise Has Locked Up Lots of Ratings Love

‘Coroner’ Season 3 Premiere Is Not Totally DOA in Total Viewers
shang-chi bus simu liu

Inside Film Critics’ Struggle Over In-Person Screenings During COVID-19

Netflix Global Film Head Scott Stuber Joins Keynote Interview at TheGrill
House Calls with Dr. Phil

Ratings: ‘House Calls With Dr. Phil’ on CBS Settles for 1.8 Million Viewers in Debut