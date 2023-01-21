Time’s Up is shutting down a year after the scandalized organization promised a “major reset,” the AP reported on Saturday. Remaining funds will be distributed to the independently-run Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

Board chair Gabrielle Sulzberger said that all operations will halt by the end of the month. She, Ashley Judd, and Colleen DeCourcy, the only remaining board members of Time’s Up Now and the Time’s Up Foundation, will leave their posts.

The decision comes just over five years after its public launch won resounding support in the wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein and a wave of other industry predators. Hundreds of female-identifying actors, producers and agents signed an open letter pledging to make the entertainment industry a “safe and equitable place for everyone” and to uplift women’s voices in workplaces across the nation.

In Aug. 2021, the organization began to implode when a report revealed that it had advised former New York governor Andrew Cuomo following his sexual harassment scandal. Chairwoman Roberta Kaplan, who reportedly helped Cuomo discredit one of his accusers, resigned days later, followed by CEO and president Tina Tchen.

“Very simply, the Legal Defense Fund really reflects who we were not only at our inception but really at our core,” Sulzberger told the AP. “We really just decided that at the end of the day, we needed to go back to our roots. (The fund) was the first initiative that we formed and funded, and remains at the heart of everything we stood for.”

In an email to TheWrap, Time’s Up said that “during this transition phase, we will not be making press statements or conducting interviews.”

