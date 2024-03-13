What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week along with whether each has gained or lost momentum versus the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

This week, “Dune: Part Two” continues its reign at No. 1 on the list, pulling even further ahead of other titles. The last film to have such an impressive number of mentions was the 2023 summer hit “Barbie.”