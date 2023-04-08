Timothée Chalamet will show off his pipes in James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, which is set to start shooting in August, according to the film’s director.

​​”It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” Mangold described the film to Collider at the Star Wars Celebration in London Friday. “First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

Mangold referenced other characters in the film like Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, saying “they all have a role to play in this movie.”

And when asked if Chalamet would be singing, Mangold immediately responded “Of course.”

The French actor sang “Everything Happens” by Chet Baker in the 2019 Woody Allen film “A Rainy Day in New York,” and he told British Vogue that he would perform seven musical numbers in the upcoming “Wonka,” in which he will star as the iconic candyman character based on Roald Dahl’s book.

Chalamet’s role in “Call Me by Your Name” confirmed that he can also play piano and guitar.

The untitled film will watch the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter’s first ascend to the top of the folk music scene before he pivots to rock and roll.

Chalamet will also be seen in the upcoming “Dune Part 2” alongside Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Florence Pugh, Zendaya and Dave Bautista. He will reprise his role of Paul Atreides, a young ruler at the center of a galactic conflict.

Bob Dylan’s manager, Jeff Rosen, will produce the biopic with Veritas Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen. Automatik’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman and director Mangold will also produce. Dylan will executive produce with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona.