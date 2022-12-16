One very important question has been nagging at moviegoers for over two decades now: Could Jack have fit on the door with Rose at the end of “Titanic,” or was he always doomed to die? Kate Winslet is now weighing in, and while she had a hilarious initial response, she actually does have a real answer.

Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz showed Winslet a video of him asking this question to Leonardo DiCaprio a few years ago, to which DiCaprio declined with a grin on his face. Winslet’s initial reply after seeing the video? “I don’t f—king know.”

“That’s the answer is that I don’t f—king know,” Winslet said before launching into a real answer to the question. “One thing I can honestly tell you, if you put two adults on a stand-up paddle board, it becomes immediately unstable. I actually don’t believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door. [It] would not have been a sustainable idea.”

Winslet then drilled down her final answer: “So you heard it here for the first time, yes he could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat.”

The ending to James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster broke hearts the world over, but soon ignited debates over whether Rose should have scooched over and allowed Jack to float on that door with her in the wake of the boat’s sinking, thereby saving Jack from freezing to death.

Cameron himself weighed in back in 2017, blasting an episode of “MythBusters” that seemingly proved they both could have fit on the door.

“OK, so let’s really play that out: you’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia,” Cameron explained to The Daily Beast at the time. “MythBusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later — which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead. So that wouldn’t work. His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died.”

Cameron added: “They’re fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they’re full of s**t.”

Ultimately, though, the ending of “Titanic” wasn’t about physics but about sacrifice.

“Look, it’s very, very simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, ‘Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive,'” Cameron said. “It’s that simple. You can do all the post-analysis you want.”

So there you have it: Winslet and Cameron are now formally “Team Jack Had to Die.” Watch Winslet answer in the video below and check out her full chat with Horowitz here.

Winslet reunites with Cameron for the first time since “Titanic” in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which is now playing exclusively in theaters.