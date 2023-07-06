This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of “Based on a True Story.”

British actor Tom Bateman, who plays charming but sociopathic “Westside Ripper” Matt Pierce in Peacock’s “Based on a True Story,” said he had no idea how big the true crime genre was in the U.S. before signing on to the series from “The Boys” creator Craig Rosenberg.

“I thought it was a bit niche,” he told TheWrap of the idea that main character Ava (Kaley Cuoco, who costars with Chris Messina as husband Nathan) sees a podcast about a serial killer as her ticket to the big time.

Bateman (who’s not related to executive producer Jason Bateman) discussed America’s obsession with real-life murders and what a possible Season 2 might look like. Read our interview below, and watch an exclusive “Based on a True Story” Peacock feaurette in the video above.

Were you a fan of true crime before you signed on to the show?

You know, I wasn’t. I mean, I live in the U.K. And I don’t think it’s as big a phenomena as it is in America. I’d love to find out why that is. When I came out to L.A., even my makeup artist would drive in and out work every day listening to true crime podcasts. Literally [some people’s] whole waking day is spent obsessed over this genre. It’s never really been something that I’ve watched or listened to.

So have you become a fan of true crime now?

Not really. I’m not sure how pleased [Rosenberg] will be. It doesn’t really interest me too much. I mean, I find “whodunit” and why people do it interesting, but it’s never been something that I think, “Oh, God, I’ve got to get to the bottom of that.”

The show really gets it right, with podcasters like “The Murder Sisters.” It’s very much like “My Favorite Murder” whose fans call themselves “Murderinos.”

Wow, that’s crazy. The premise [of the series] that this couple blackmails a serial killer… for me, when I first read it, I thought it feels a bit niche and a bit like, “Is this something actually that the greater population of America are doing?” And [Rosenberg] said, “Honestly, man, you’d be really surprised when you come out here and join us.”

Some fans were upset that the series ended on a cliffhanger.

Yeah, people get frustrated that things aren’t wrapped up. But I don’t think this was ever a show that Craig wanted to just be a one-time, standalone thing. When I first started talking to him about it, he said he’s got ideas for it to run and run. It sort of opened up in scope to go in further directions. If we do Season 2, I don’t think we want to repeat any of the things that we did in Season 1. I think it would be an interesting experiment to push in a few different directions and try some new things.

What would you like to see happen with Matt if there is a Season 2?

Personally, I’d like to see those questions of conscience, like what Ava and Nathan are doing. Is it right and wrong? I’d like to sort of push that a little bit further. And I think we start with them literally having blood on their hands at the end of the season. Was that the people we met from the beginning of Season 1? They’re totally different people. I’d love to continue down that road. That was such a fun character to play. But he was always one step ahead of everyone. He was the coolest customer, and I think it might be quite interesting to put a bit of fire under his feet. See what he does when he’s backed into a corner and he isn’t the one in control.

Season 1 of “Based on a True Story” is now streaming on Peacock.