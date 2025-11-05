Tom Bergeron Sets ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Return After 2019 Exit

Original “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron is set to make his return to the ballroom in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary.

Bergeron made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America,” where he revealed that he will appear as a guest judge on the dance competition series’ special 20th anniversary show on Nov. 11. “It feels really good. I’m really looking forward to it,” he told “GMA” host Lara Spencer.

“I have to credit [executive producer] Conrad Green, who was my original showrunner back in 2005,” Bergeron added. “He really kind of extended the olive branch and got me reminiscing about all the fond memories. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to getting back.”

Bergeron hosted “DWTS” for 15 years from its debut in 2005 through Season 28 in 2019. In July 2020, however, he and co-host Erin Andrews were replaced by Tyra Banks for Season 29. Three years later, Banks also stepped away from the series and was replaced by current hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

Bergeron’s return is coming at a time when “Dancing With the Stars” is experiencing a major resurgence in popularity. In its latest season, the series became the first fall show since Nielsen began regularly tracking TV ratings in 1991 to grow its audience five weeks in a row after its season premiere.

“I think 20 years of any primetime show is amazing. For a show 20 years old to also be having a ratings resurgence as they are, you’re more likely to see a zebra playing the piano than for that to happen,” Bergeron told “GMA” on Wednesday. “I really think it’s a credit to my buddy [Green] and the team kind of getting it back to its essence.”

As for who he is personally rooting for this season, Bergeron called contestants Alix Earle and Robert Irwin two “definite frontrunners,” but specifically shouted out comedian and actor Andy Richter. “When you look at the heart of the show, you look at, you know, Andy,” Bergeron said. “I was watching last night and I thought, ‘I get to judge Andy next week.’ I hadn’t thought that.”

“He epitomizes what I always thought the show was at its best, because technique alone is robotic,” the former host explained. “When you bring passion to it, enthusiasm and just a charming personality, that can make up [for] a lot.”

New episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.