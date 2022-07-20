Former “Dancing With the Stars” co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews affirmed their blessing of Alfonso Ribeiro joining the competition program alongside Tyra Banks next season.

In a recent Instagram post, Bergeron wrote, “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼 Congratulations, buddy!” alongside two side-by-side photos of the pair.

Andrews chimed in with the same sentiment, adding, “I agree on both! Congrats @therealalfonsoribeiro.” In response, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum said, “I just hope I can make you proud.” Bergeron replied, saying, “@therealalfonsoribeiro I have no doubt 😉👍🏼.”

Bergeron’s post refers to Green’s return, announced last month. The show’s original showrunner, back in the same capacity, comes after his departure back in 2014. He was replaced by Andrew Llinares, who departed the series after five seasons in March. During his short-lived tenure, the executive producer implemented several large changes to “DWTS,” most notably replacing Bergeron and Andrews with Banks in 2020.

At the time, Bergeron shadily reacted to the news of his exit with a simple, “Karma’s a bitch 😉.”

Expanding on the situation on an October episode of Bob Saget’s Here for You podcast, Bergeron said, “In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved. So, the end of the season that turned out to be my last season [in 2019], I kind of knew. So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted … It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads.” At the time, ABC said in a statement to publications that the series would embark on a “new creative direction.”

Ribeiro is also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” a role he also took on following Bergeron’s 15-season run. In addition to “DWTS,” Ribeiro said he will maintain his other post. Though he will be a full-time host beginning in Season 31, Ribeiro previously filled in for Bergeron during a 2015 episode.

The star was also Season 19’s winner, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy with his partner, pro dancer Witney Carson. One more fun Alfonso Ribeiro fact: He is an accomplished race-car driver, with individual and series wins in competitive celebrity circuits and deep personal connections to the IndyCar racing league.

In April, it was unexpectedly announced that the reality series would be moving to Disney+ beginning this year and had already nabbed a two-season renewal. It’ll be the first live series to stream on Disney+.