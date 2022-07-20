How to Watch the ESPYS: Start Time, Presenters and More

ABC is hosting the 2022 ESPYS where a handful of talented presenters — including John Boyega, Alison Brie, Ciara, Jon Hamm, and Dwayne Johnson — will honor and celebrate the best moments from the year in sports.
Below, we’ve rounded up all the viewing details you need to watch the 2022 telecast.
When Are the 2022 ESPYS?
This year’s ESPYS will take place Wednesday, June 20 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Airing live coast to coast beginning at 8:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM PT.
Will the 2022 ESPYS Be Streaming?
The ESPYS will not be available to stream. Those who have cable will be able to catch the ceremony live on ABC, or you can sign up for a streaming service that has ABC like Hulu Live TV.
Who Is Hosting the 2022 ESPYS?
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry will be hosting the ESPYS.
Who Will Be Honored at the 2022 ESPYS?
Ukrainian mayor of Kyiv and former heavyweight boxing champion, Vitali Klitschko will be honored with Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service and college basketball icon Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
Additionally, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of this year’s show including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and the League Humanitarian Leadership Award.
Who Is Attending the 2022 ESPYS?
Athletes in attendance include Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Dodgers player Mookie Betts, Maybelle Blair Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player Maybelle Blair, XFL Owner and Chairwoman Dany Garcia, Boxer Ryan Garcia, Tennis Legend Billie Jean King, Former MLB All-Star Derek Jeter, Actor and XFL Owner Dwayne Johnson, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Skiier Lindsey Vonn, OL Reign Megan Rapinoe, Denver Broncos player Russell Wilson and many more.
Actors and musicians attending include those with close ties to the athletes, a strong presence and involvement with certain sports, or have starred in entertainment focused on iconic athletes or the sports themselves — including John Boyega (“Small Axe”), Alison Brie (“Glow”), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Jon Hamm (“Million Dollar Arm”), Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy”), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”), Trevante Rhodes (“Mike”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso“).
Who Is Nominated for the 2022 ESPYs?
Check out some of the nominees below and the full list here.
BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
- Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
- Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
- Katie Ledecky, Swimming
- Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
- Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
- Eileen Gu, Skier
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE
- Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
- Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)
- Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record
- Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI
- Julianna Peña, UFC 269
- Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals
BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
- Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
- Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
BEST PLAY
- Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe
- Justin Tucker 66-yard NFL record field goal
- Ja Morant’s POSTER
- Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year
BEST TEAM
- Golden State Warriors, NBA
- Chicago Sky, WNBA
- Atlanta Braves, MLB
- Los Angeles Rams, NFL
- Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
- Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
- Colorado Avalanche, NHL