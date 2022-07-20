How to Watch the ESPYS: Start Time, Presenters and More

ABC is hosting the 2022 ESPYS where a handful of talented presenters — including John Boyega, Alison Brie, Ciara, Jon Hamm, and Dwayne Johnson — will honor and celebrate the best moments from the year in sports.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the viewing details you need to watch the 2022 telecast.

When Are the 2022 ESPYS?

This year’s ESPYS will take place Wednesday, June 20 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Airing live coast to coast beginning at 8:00 PM ET and 5:00 PM PT.

Will the 2022 ESPYS Be Streaming?

The ESPYS will not be available to stream. Those who have cable will be able to catch the ceremony live on ABC, or you can sign up for a streaming service that has ABC like Hulu Live TV.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 ESPYS?

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry will be hosting the ESPYS.

Who Will Be Honored at the 2022 ESPYS?

Ukrainian mayor of Kyiv and former heavyweight boxing champion, Vitali Klitschko will be honored with Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service and college basketball icon Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Additionally, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of this year’s show including the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and the League Humanitarian Leadership Award.

Who Is Attending the 2022 ESPYS?

Athletes in attendance include Super Bowl Champion Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Dodgers player Mookie Betts, Maybelle Blair Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player Maybelle Blair, XFL Owner and Chairwoman Dany Garcia, Boxer Ryan Garcia, Tennis Legend Billie Jean King, Former MLB All-Star Derek Jeter, Actor and XFL Owner Dwayne Johnson, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Skiier Lindsey Vonn, OL Reign Megan Rapinoe, Denver Broncos player Russell Wilson and many more.

Actors and musicians attending include those with close ties to the athletes, a strong presence and involvement with certain sports, or have starred in entertainment focused on iconic athletes or the sports themselves — including John Boyega (“Small Axe”), Alison Brie (“Glow”), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Jon Hamm (“Million Dollar Arm”), Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy”), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”), Trevante Rhodes (“Mike”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso“).

Who Is Nominated for the 2022 ESPYs?

Check out some of the nominees below and the full list here.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Eileen Gu, Skier

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record

Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI

Julianna Peña, UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

BEST PLAY

BEST TEAM