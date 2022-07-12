“Ted Lasso” star and writer Brett Goldstein was characteristically foul-mouthed on Tuesday morning when reacting to his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “Holy f—king f—k, this is f—king insane!” his statement began.

“For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle,” Goldstein added, after earning his first Emmy nomination (and win) in this category for Season 1 of the acclaimed Apple TV+ series.

“I’m so honoured to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds! This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team. What a ride. I don’t know what to say. I’m really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the f—k am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is f—king amazing.”

Goldstein’s propensity for f-bombs led to his acceptance speech at last year’s Emmys being bleeped, even though he began by saying he was explicitly told not to swear.

“Ted Lasso” earned 20 nominations in total on Tuesday, including nods for his fellow co-stars Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Sarah Niles, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, with Harriet Walter, James Lance and Sam Richardson also earning Guest Star nominations.

“Ted Lasso” won six Emmys in its first season, including acting for Sudeikis and Waddingham as well as Best Comedy Series.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 12.