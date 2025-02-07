Tom Cruise once again showed off his impressive stunt skills in some newly released behind-the-scenes footage of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

In the clip he shared to X on Friday, the 62-year-old actor can be seen hanging from a plane that’s flying upside-down.

“Jesus Christ,” “M:I8” director Christopher McQuarrie says as he watches. Cruise posted the video with the caption, “Hang on…”

In the 13-second clip, Cruise is seen holding on tight to a narrow bar that’s attached to the top of a yellow plane.

The video moves from a close up to a full view of Cruise, who appears to be at least 4,o00 to 8,000 feet in the air.

It’s shocking and heart-racing, but Cruise isn’t new to this. The veteran actor has become known for doing his own daring stunts and even went viral last year after footage of him riding a motorcycle off a 1,246-meter cliff hit the Internet. The scene was filmed for “Mission: Impossible 7.”

Cruise said Thursday that the upcoming eighth installment is an “experience” you have to see in theaters.

“You gotta see the movie,” he told Empire. “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience.” He added that the film is “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise… it’s Homeric.”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” hits theaters on May 23.