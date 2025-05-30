Tom Hanks Jokingly Tells Photographer to ‘Shut the F–k Up’ on ‘Phoenician Scheme’ Red Carpet

Even America’s dad has a dirty mouth. While on the red carpet for “The Phoenician Scheme” on Wednesday night, Tom Hanks began joking that one of the photographers was taking too long.

“I want to be right where [the other photographers are],” Hanks said, gesturing to move along the press line so that he could pose elsewhere. The exchange ended with Hanks saying, “Shut the f–k up.”

Hanks, who dropped the f-bomb while smiling and jostling his arms, clearly meant the statement as a joke. As such, the A-lister’s outburst was met by laughter from the photographers around him.

Wes Anderson’s latest film follows a wealthy businessman who appoints his only daughter, a nun, as the sole heir to his estate. As Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro) sets off on his latest scheme, he and his team are targeted by several foes, including corporate competitors, terrorists and assassins. In addition to del Toro and Hanks, “The Phoenician Scheme” stars Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis.

This marks Hanks’ second collaboration with Anderson. Previously, the actor starred as Stanley Zak in 2023’s “Asteroid City.” That movie was nominated for a Palme d’Or at Cannes.

“Phoenician Scheme” was also in contention this year for the Palme d’Or. So far, Anderson’s latest project has received mixed reviews. The visually distinct filmmaker has directed 13 movies to date, and received his first Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Picture for 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

“The Phoenician Scheme” is now playing in theaters.