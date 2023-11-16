Note: This story contains spoilers from the “Loki” Season 2 finale.

By the end of “Loki” Season 2, the God of Mischief has mastered his timeslipping abilities and transformed into the God of Stories, sitting at the center of Yggdrasil, the World Tree of Norse mythology that gives structure to the universe and supports the 9 realms of existence.

During the finale, viewers watch as the Marvel-villian-turned-antihero spends centuries using his newfound power to try to change the outcome of the Temporal Loom exploding. Given the fact that this ability theoretically allows the Asgardian to revisit any point in time, it begs the question, would he try to change his shocking death in the 2018 film “Avengers: Infinity War”?

“My instinctive response is he would be tempted, but he would choose not to go back there and change the outcome,” actor Tom Hiddleston told TheWrap. “[Loki has] arrived at where he is because of the journey he’s taken to get there and that moment is a huge part of the journey. If that hadn’t happened, then he wouldn’t have learned the lessons he learns in the time theater in Season 1, and therefore he wouldn’t have been set on this path. So I think he would have been tempted to look, but ultimately would have understood that he’s so grateful for where he is and wouldn’t change any of the steps that it takes him to get there.”

“Or maybe he would, I don’t know, Loki is not me. So I’d have to mull on that one.” he added. ” It gets tempting right? You’d be tempted to go back, but then he’s messing with the timeline and that’s the sort of stuff that He Who Remains was doing.”

“Avengers: Infinity War,” which grossed $2.052 billion worldwide during its theatrical run in 2018, is among the top ten films on the all-time global box office list. In addition to Hiddleston, the film’s cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and more.

Meanwhile, joining Hiddleston in “Loki” Season 2 are Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes and Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely/He Who Remains.

