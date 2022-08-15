Tom Holland Says He’s Taking a Social Media Hiatus for His Mental Health: ‘I Get Caught Up and I Spiral’

MCU star Tom Holland posted a video to Instagram on Sunday, explaining that he has taken a step back from social media for the sake of his mental health.

“I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating to be overwhelming,” the “Spider-Man” star said. “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. Ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland also took the time during his “very very brief return to Instagram” to highlight Stem4, a charity that his own charity organization, The Brothers Trust, sponsors.

Stem4 has four apps that Holland described: Clear Fear, which helps manage anxiety; Combined Minds, which “families and friends provide mental health support;” Move Mood, which helps manage depression; and Calm Harm, which helps prevent the urge to self-harm.

“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done,” Holland closed out his video.

Those who want to help can go to the link in Holland’s bio to purchase a T-shirt, for which all of the proceeds will go to all of the charities that The Brothers Trust supports.

“Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health,” he wrote in his caption.