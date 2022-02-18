Based on the video game franchise of the same name, “Uncharted” recalls the days of sailing across the globe searching for treasure. An adaptation has been in the works for years, with various directors attempting to track the game-to-screen adaptation until Sony Pictures hit upon the idea of casting Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake, unlocking the central idea for this new film.

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”), with a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Executive producers for “Uncharted” include Fleishcer, Robert J. Dohrmann, David Bernad, Tom Holland, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

With the “Uncharted” movie finally coming out, many may be wondering where and how they can watch it. All your questions answered below.

When Does “Uncharted” Come Out?

The film debuts Friday, Feb. 18.

Is “Uncharted” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Uncharted” is being released exclusively in theaters, and is not immediately available for streaming. In fact, previous Sony Pictures releases like “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” are still not available on any major streaming services, so “Uncharted” will likely follow a similar release strategy.

Who Is in the “Uncharted” Cast?

Tom Holland stars as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg’s Sully. Antonio Banderas plays antagonist Santiago Moncada, who rivals Sully and Drake in their ultimate quest to discover treasure. Sophia Ali plays Chloe Frazer, and Tati Gabrielle stars as Braddock. Tiernan Jones plays the childhood Nate, and “Outer Banks” star Rudy Pankow appears as the childhood version of Nate’s brother Sam.

What Is the “Uncharted” Movie About?

Expert treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan seeks out savvy bartender Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to search for a great fortune collected by Ferdinand Magellan only to be lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. Nate and Sully realize they have to pick up the pace when it becomes known that Santiago Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the treasure, joins in the hunt. The reward for either party is $5 billion, but for Nate it could also mean the recovery of his long lost brother Sam.

What Other Tom Holland Movies Are Streaming?

One of Holland’s first ever roles as Lucas in “The Impossible” (2012) is streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well as Hulu.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the first of Holland’s trilogy as the Marvel superhero, can be watched with subscriptions to Starz, Spectrum and DirecTV.

“Spider-Man Far From Home” is available to stream on FuboTV, FX Now and DirecTV.

Disney+ holds Holland’s MCU crossovers in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Holland voices Ian Lightfood in “Onward” (2020), which can be streamed on Disney+.

Holland’s dramatic turn in “Cherry” can be found with a subscription to Apple TV+.