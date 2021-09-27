Tony Awards 2021

Getty

Tony Awards Viewership Less Than Half of 2019’s All-Time Low

by | September 27, 2021 @ 10:37 AM

2020 Tonys were scrapped due to COVID — 2021’s show was a sort of hybrid special

Sunday’s Tony Awards settled for 2.6 million total viewers on CBS. That is less than half of the 5.4 million viewers the show got in 2019 — an all-time low at the time.

Its 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 was precisely half of the two-years-ago show’s Nielsen number. All told, CBS settled for third place on broadcast last night.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

