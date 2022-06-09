The Tony Awards performances slate has been set.

Among the Tony-nominated musicals featured as part of Sunday’s performance lineup are “Music Man,” “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Paradise Square” and “Six.”

Billy Porter and Bernadette Peters, both previous Tony winners, will also perform during the telecast, which airs live on Sunday, June 12.

The cast members of the original “Spring Awakening” (2007), which won the Tony for Best Musical, will perform. So will the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosts the ceremony, which airs live Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be streaming on Paramount+.

Previously announced presenters include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.