Tony Shalhoub credits the COVID-19 pandemic as the driving force for Peacock’s upcoming “Monk” movie sequel.

The actor is set to reprise his Emmy-winning role of obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” featuring a new mystery set in the present day.

“It’s been 14 years, I think, since we wrapped it and I just thought they came up with a good idea for it,” Shalhoub told TheWrap on the red carpet of PaleyFest’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” celebration. “I think the pandemic had a lot to do with it because everyone was wonder like ‘What would Monk be doing during and post-pandemic?’ So that’s kind of where we find the character when we open the movie.”

Original series cast members Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo will reunite with Shalhoub, who is also set to serve as executive producer on the project. The movie will reunite the original creative team, including creator, executive producer and writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman and executive producer/director Randy Zisk.

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case” involves his beloved step-daughter Molly, a journalist who is preparing for her wedding. Molly was played by Alona Tal on the original series, which ran from 2002 to 2009.

“When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new ‘Monk’ case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again,” Michael Sluchan, EVP of Movies, Kids, Daytime at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement in March. “The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.”

“New and returning fans of “Monk” will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian “Monk” while bringing him into the present,” said Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP, The studio behind the movie is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. “We can’t wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun and imaginative film.”

While “Monk” fans wait for the character’s return, Shalhoub is kick-starting the media tour for the fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” set to premiere Friday, April 14, on Prime Video.