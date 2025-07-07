Hollywood’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Lead Actors – From Scarlett Johansson to Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson set a new record this weekend, becoming Hollywood’s highest-grossing lead actor (before inflation adjustment) at the global box office. And she’s in some pretty familiar company.

The actress overtook the top spot thanks to her new film “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which hit theaters on July 2, playing mercenary Zora Bennett. In its first six days in theaters worldwide, the film notched a $318 million global launch, giving Johansson a lifetime career box office gross of $14.8 billion in films where she plays a lead role or a lead ensemble role.

Naturally, you might find yourself wondering exactly who Johansson surpassed to get there. Well, we can tell you, and yes, there are quite a few Marvel stars on the list.

Check out the 10 highest-grossing lead actors below, according to data from The Numbers:

Chris Evans in “Knives Out” (Lionsgate Films)

10. Chris Evans

Across 29 movies as a leading actor, most of which have him starring as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the MCU, Chris Evans has pulled in $11.4 billion at the global box office.

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs in Fast 10

9. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson marks one of the few non-Marvel stars in the Top 10. Across 39 films, he’s earned a worldwide box office total of $11.4 billion. Johnson beats out Evans by just shy of $17.5 million.

Vin Diesel in “Fast X” (Credit: Universal)

8. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel clocks in next, coming in roughly $500 million ahead of Johnson. With just 28 films, Diesel has earned a career box office gross of $11.9 billion as lead actor.

Marvel Studios

7. Chris Hemsworth

Like Diesel, Hemsworth has notched 28 films as lead actor, except his worldwide box office total comes to $12.1 billion.

Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

6. Tom Cruise

It might surprise some, but yes, “Mission: Impossible” franchise leader Tom Cruise comes in outside the Top 5 of all time. In total, he’s had a career gross of roughly $12.7 billion at the global box office.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

5. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt starts off the Top 5, earning a career gross of $14.1 billion at the global box office. This comes largely thanks to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

Joe (Zoe Saldana) in Special Ops: Lioness (Photo Credit: Paramount+)

4. Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña has a knack for starring in massively successful franchises, from the MCU, to James Cameron’s “Avatar” films, to “Star Trek.” As such, she is one of just two women on this list, earning a career gross of $14.2 billion.

Marvel Studios

3. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. comes in third, in a surprise to very few. In total, his 45 films as a lead actor or lead ensemble role have notched $14.3 billion.

Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Snakes on a Plane’ (New Line Cinema)

2. Samuel L. Jackson

Yep, Scarlett Johansson surpassed her fellow Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson with “Jurassic World Rebirth” — ironic, considering Jackson starred in the very first “Jurassic Park.” In total, he’s had a career gross of $14.6 billion at the worldwide box office.

Scarlett Johansson stars in “Jurassic World Rebirth.” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

1. Scarlett Johansson

As noted above, Johansson’s turn in “Jurassic World Rebirth” sets her atop the standings, at least for the time being. In total, she’s scored $14.8 billion, thanks to a variety of major films.