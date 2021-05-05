“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi, “Bling Empire” star Kelly Mi Li, comedian-actor-entrepreneur Lala Milan, The Skinny Confidential founder Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and “She’s the Boss” star Nicole Walters will join WrapWomen’s BE Mentorship Conference, May 11-13.

On Day 3, Lakshmi will host a workshop titled “Self-Care 101: Mind, Body and Soul.” During this session, the “Taste the Nation” star will share her favorite easy-to-prep recipes, stress management techniques and mindful exercises when taking on new challenges.

Upgrade for personalized mentorship sessions presented by Adobe and professional development workshops on Day 3 for just $99. Click here to learn more.

Mi Li, Milan, Evarts Bosstick and Walters will come together on Day 2 for the discussion “Entrepreneurial Mindset: Building Your Brand.” From personal to professional branding opportunities, learn what it takes to grow your social media following, engage with consumers and create a unique value proposition that attracts investors.

This year's virtual event will offer three days of mentorship, education and career-building workshops by the most influential women in media and entertainment. Starting Tuesday, May 11, join WrapWomen for an exclusive digital event tailored to those who are reaching for the next level of their career.

Day 3 includes more than 15 on-demand workshops. Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti, Academy Award and Emmy nominated director Leslie Iwerk, “LadyGang” host Becca Tobin and Lincoln Center Executive Director of Film Lesli Klainberg will also host small group mentorship video calls on Day 3.

Known as India’s first supermodel, Padma Lakshmi is an Emmy-nominated food expert, television host, producer and The New York Times best-selling author. She is the creator, host, and executive producer of the critically acclaimed Hulu series “Taste the Nation.” Lakshmi also serves as host and executive producer of Bravo’s Emmy-winning series “Top Chef.” Lakshmi is co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America (EFA) and an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Artist Ambassador for immigrants’ rights and women’s rights.

Chinese-born Kelly Mi Li is a serial entrepreneur and the executive producer and star of Netflix’s “Bling Empire.” At the age of 24, she became an early investor in major tech startups including Change.org, Me Undies and Nature Box. Around this same time, she also began working as a talent manager in the music industry, filling a void by connecting top talents in Asia and the US. Most recently she founded Wet Paws Media. She was also appointed as the first and only international ambassador for Prince Harry’s charity Well Child.

Lala Milan is a comedian, actress and entrepreneur. Her career in entertainment first took off when one of her videos that she recorded while working at an insurance company went viral. From there, Milan has used her comedic mindset and authentic relatability to build a digital empire with over 6M social media followers. Milan is also the host of her podcast “The Salon” and is launching a feminine care brand, Vagi-taminz, this summer. Milan’s on-screen credits include HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and TNT’s “Claws.”

Lauryn Evarts Bosstick has turned her passion for beauty, wellness and no-censor advice into one of the most distinctive blogs online today, The Skinny Confidential. Along with the blog Evarts Bosstick released her own book, YouTube channel and product line. Lauryn co-hosts the entrepreneurial podcast, “The Skinny Confidential HIM & HER,” which has over 90 million unique downloads with Dear Media.

Nicole Walters is a self-made power woman who became nationally known when she quit her decade long job running a Fortune 500 company. Since then, she has built a multi-million-dollar personal development and business education empire, InheritLearningCompany.com, by using what she learned in the corporate world and sharing that knowledge with everyday people. Walters is also the subject of USA Network’s new series, “She’s the Boss.”

Laura Benanti is a Tony Award-winning actress. She is currently in production on HBO Max’s much awaited “Gossip Girl” reboot. This May, Benanti will star in the film “Here Today” opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in addition to reprising her role as ‘Quinn Tyler’ in the final season of “Younger.”

Leslie Iwerks is an Academy and Emmy nominated director and producer who was inspired by her grandfather Ub Iwerks, the original designer and co-creator of Mickey Mouse. Her work encompasses feature films such as “The Pixar Story” and “The Hand Behind the Mouse” along with environmental documentaries including “Recycled Life” and “Pipe Dreams.” Iwerk’s most recent docuseries “The Imagineering Story,” is now available on Disney+.

Becca Tobin first broke into the pop culture zeitgeist when she landed the role of ‘Kitty Wilde’ on the Fox series “Glee.” Since then, she authored The New York Times best-selling book “Act Like a Lady” and is currently the host of the “LadyGang” podcast. This summer, Tobin will star in the upcoming Disney+ series “Turner and Hooch.”

Lesli Klainberg is the executive director of film at Lincoln Center. She is also an award-winning producer and director whose documentaries have screened at film festivals such as Berlin and Sundance and have been broadcast on networks including AMC, A&E and PBS. Prior to her current role as executive director, Klainberg served as FLC’s managing director, producer of the New York Film Festival and executive of NewFest, the NYC LGBTQ Film Festival.

About BE Conference

The BE Conference is back for three days of mentorship, education and career-building workshops by the most influential women in media and entertainment, WrapWomen. Starting Tuesday, May 11, join us for an exclusive digital event tailored to those reaching for the next level of their career.

For more information visit: https://www.thewrap.com/be-conference-2021/

For more information on WrapWomen and sponsorship, please contact sales@thewrap.com

