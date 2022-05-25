After a week at No. 1, Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“ drops to second place in a neck-and-neck competition

HBO Max’s “ Our Flag Means Death ” took back the top spot from “ Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ,” pushing the Paramount+ series down to second place in this week’s breakout shows ranking, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Last week, “Strange New Worlds” broke the pirate comedy’s seven-week run at No. 1 on the list. Now, the two shows are currently neck and neck for the top spot with a marginal difference in demand between the two: “Our Flag Means Death” had 34.2 times the average series demand, while the Paramount+ show had 34.1 times the demand average.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s new legal drama series, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” made its debut in the rankings following an impressive 413% surge in demand after it premiered on May 13. The show, which is based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels, took the eighth spot on the chart and had 20.1 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week.

Disney+’s “Moon Knight” retained its position in third place in the rankings this week despite a 9% decline in demand. It was followed by Tokyo TV/Crunchyroll’s “Spy X Family,” which also retained its spot and was 25.5 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S. for the week.

Hulu’s true-crime series about a 1970 ax murder in Texas, “Candy,” saw a further 16% increase in demand and climbed up the charts to fifth place with 22.6 times the average series demand.

Paramount+’s “Halo” made a comeback in the rankings following a 7% jump in demand. The increase was observed after the show’s season finale aired last Thursday, concluding the first season of the video game adaptation. Shortly after, “Halo” became the sixth most in-demand breakout show with 20.8 times the average series demand in the U.S.

Demand for “The Staircase” on HBO Max dropped 10% this week, placing the show in seventh place, down from fifth last week. Given that the show is scheduled to release episodes until June 9, it’s likely that we may continue seeing it on the chart in the coming weeks.