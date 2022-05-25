"Our Flag Means Death" tops list of most in-demand new shows. (HBO Max)

HBO Max’s ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Reclaims Most In-Demand New Show Title | Chart

by | May 25, 2022 @ 2:19 PM

After a week at No. 1, Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“ drops to second place in a neck-and-neck competition

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

HBO Max’s “Our Flag Means Death” took back the top spot from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” pushing the Paramount+ series down to second place in this week’s breakout shows ranking, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

