Peacock’s ‘Poker Face’ Hits the Jackpot With Highest Increase in Demand for New Shows | Chart

But Netflix’s ”Wednesday“ and HBO’s ”The Last of Us“ are proving a hard pair to beat

Peacock’s “ Poker Face ,” which critics and viewers have received well since its premiere on Jan. 26, saw the biggest increase in demand, up 27%, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

The thriller series starring Natasha Lyonne and directed by “Glass Onion” director Rian Johnson will likely receive more attention over the next two weeks thanks to a tweet by author Stephen King praising the show and the ever-increasing slate of positive reviews surrounding it. While it remains to be seen just how high the demand for “Poker Face” can go, for its first week post-release it has done impressively, with 15.8 times more demand than the average series.

Breakout shows, U.S., Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2023 (Parrot Analytics)

The top two positions in the ranking remained unchanged for yet another week. Netflix’s “Wednesday” is still top dog despite a 6% decline in demand this week, but HBO’s “The Last of Us” is hot on its heels, with demand for the shows registering at 34.2 and 33.4 times the average, respectively. Since “Wednesday” dropped all its episodes in late November and “The Last of Us” is set to air episodes all the way until mid-March, it’s extremely likely that we will see the HBO show take the throne soon enough.

Two other shows that had an increase in demand this week were “National Treasure: Edge of History” (up 5%) on Disney+ and another new series, “Trigun Stampede” (up 11%) on TV Tokyo. The spike in demand for “National Treasure” came right after its penultimate episode streamed on Feb. 1, pushing it up to sixth place in the rankings with 16 times the average series demand. As the show inches closer to its finale episode on Wednesday, we expect to see more jumps in demand.

Meanwhile, TV Tokyo’s “Trigun Stampede” has had a strong debut week. Based on the titular manga which has a strong following, the anime series seems to be capturing U.S. audience attention quite well, with demand for the series sitting comfortably at 15.8 times the average series demand, almost exactly the same as “Poker Face.”

Netflix’s latest Pinkfong acquisition “Bebefinn” also made its way into the ranking this week with 15 times the average series demand, a 2% increase from last week.

Rounding out the top breakout shows this week, “That ’90s Show” fell to tenth place after a considerable 35% drop in demand, showing that audience attention is moving on to other new releases.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.