Natasha Lyonne stars in Peacock's "Poker Face"

Natasha Lyonne stars in Peacock's "Poker Face." (Photo: Phillip Caruso/Peacock)

Peacock’s ‘Poker Face’ Hits the Jackpot With Highest Increase in Demand for New Shows | Chart

by | February 8, 2023 @ 2:00 PM

But Netflix’s ”Wednesday“ and HBO’s ”The Last of Us“ are proving a hard pair to beat

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Peacock’s “Poker Face,” which critics and viewers have received well since its premiere on Jan. 26, saw the biggest increase in demand, up 27%, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

