It’s big news then when Netflix isn’t No. 1 and a competitor occupies the top two spots, which is the case for the week of Sept. 18-24, with Disney+ sitting atop the charts.

“Elemental,” the feature-length theatrical release from Pixar, rises to the top spot this week, up from second a week ago. Meanwhile, “Ahsoka,” the latest Disney+ original “Star Wars” series, continues to be a major hit, sitting in second place this week. These big wins are proof that Disney’s well-established brands still bring in loads of viewers.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S.