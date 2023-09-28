Pixar and ‘Star Wars’ Give Disney+ a Double Streaming Win | Charts

“Elemental” and “Ahsoka” land and No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the top 10 rankings

"Elemental" (Disney-Pixar)

It’s big news then when Netflix isn’t No. 1 and a competitor occupies the top two spots, which is the case for the week of Sept. 18-24, with Disney+ sitting atop the charts.

“Elemental,” the feature-length theatrical release from Pixar, rises to the top spot this week, up from second a week ago. Meanwhile, “Ahsoka,” the latest Disney+ original “Star Wars” series, continues to be a major hit, sitting in second place this week. These big wins are proof that Disney’s well-established brands still bring in loads of viewers. 

