MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Emmy-winning “Watchmen” and “Master of None” writer Cord Jefferson’s feature directorial debut, while additional cast — including Tracee Ellis Ross and Sterling K. Brown — has been announced opposite star Jeffrey Wright. The untitled film hails from MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street and is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett.

Joining the previously announced Wright is an ensemble cast including Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish,” “Girlfriends”) in the role of Lisa; Erika Alexander (“Get Out,” “Shining Girls”), who will play Coraline; Leslie Uggams (“Deadpool,” “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”) as Agnes; Sterling K. Brown (“Black Panther,” “This Is Us”) as Cliff; Myra Lucretia Taylor (“The Big Sick”) as Lorraine; John Ortiz (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Promised Land”) as Arthur; Issa Rae (“Insecure”) as Sintara; and Adam Brody (Shazam!, “Single Parents”) as Wiley.

The film, which recently wrapped production in Boston, is produced by T-Street’s Ben LeClair and Nikos Karamigios, Jermaine Johnson of 3Arts and Cord Jefferson.

The story of “Erasure” revolves around a writer who is dealing with the consequences of turning one’s art into a commodity.

Alana Mayo, Orion Pictures President, said, “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences. His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel and Jeffrey’s brilliant take on the character, along with this incredibly talented cast, create a wonderful alchemy to tell this story.”

In addition to winning an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for “Watchmen,” Jefferson has also worked on “Station Eleven,” “Succession” and “The Good Place.”