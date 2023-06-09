Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Earns $8.8 Million at Thursday Box Office

by | June 9, 2023 @ 8:00 AM

Paramount’s franchise relaunch could top $60 million in its opening weekend, whether or not it places second to ”Across the Spider-Verse“

Paramount, Skydance and Hasbro’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” began its domestic box office sprint on Thursday with $8.8 million in preview screening grosses. That is on par with (sans inflation) the $8.8 million earned via Tuesday previews for “Transformers: The Last Knight” in June of 2017 and the $8.75 million Thursday preview gross of “Transformers: Age of Extinction” in 2014. “Bumblebee” nabbed $2.85 million in previews amid a holiday-season Wed-Sun debut in late 2018. 

Pre-release projections pegged the film for a $50-$60 million opening weekend, and that’s what these Thursday grosses point toward.  

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

