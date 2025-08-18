‘Trapped’ Wins Grand Prize at Hollyshorts Film Festival, Qualifies for Oscars

Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz’s “Trapped” has won theGrand Prize at the 2025 Hollyshorts Film Festival, qualifying it for this year’s Academy Awards competition for Best Live-Action Short.

That award is one of four Hollyshorts categories that grant the winners automatic entry into the Oscar short-film race, provided they meet the categories’ other requirements. The other Hollyshorts winners to qualify for the Oscars are Jan Saska’s “Hurikán,” which won the award as the festival’s best animated short; Andrés Ramírez Pulido’s “A Son and a Father,” which won the best live action award; and Irving Serrano and Victor Rejón’s “Voices From the Abyss,” which won the top documentary award.

Lee Knight won the best director award for “A Friend of Dorothy.”

The Hollyshorts Film Festival was established in 2005. This year, it showcased 427 films that screened in Hollywood from Aug. 7 through Aug. 16.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Oscar qualifying categories

Grand Prize: “Trapped,” Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

Best Animation: “Hurikán,” Jan Saska

Best Live Action: “A Son and a Father,” Andrés Ramírez Pulido

Best Documentary: “Voices From the Abyss,” Irving Serrano, Victor Rejón

Other categories

AAPI Award: “Mushroom Dad,” Michael Yuchen Lei

Best Cinematography: “Lo Que Desaparece,” Mario Lerma and Alex Rapariz

Best Comedy: “Susana,” Gerardo Coello Escalante and Amandine Thomas

Best Drama: “Trapped,” Sam Cutler-Kreutz – David Cutler-Kreutz

Best Director: “A Friend of Dorothy,” Lee Knight; Special Mention: “A Son and Father,” Alexander Farah

Best Editing: Say Wuff!” Fabian Podeszwa

Best Horror: “Heirlooms,” Dan Abramovici

Best International: “The Painting & the Statue,” Freddie Fox

Best Midnight Madness: “Stomach Bug,” Matty Crawford

Best Music Video: “Earth Defender,” Sil van der Woerd, Jorik Dozy and Kynan Tegar

Best Podcast: “Moonburn,” Robbie Hyne

Best Producer: “Money Talk$”: Tony Mucci (Director and Producer), Scott Aharoni (Producer), Bryan Schmier (Producer) and David Mazouz (Producer)

Best Sci-Fi: “The Second Time Around,” Jack Howard

Best Special Effects: “Em & Selma Go Griffin Hunting,” Alexander Thompson

Best Student Film: “1:10,” Sinan Taner

Best Thriller: “Plastic Surgery,” Guy Trevellyan

Best TV: “Chasers,” Erin Brown Thomas

Best Web Series: “Hasaan Hates Portland,” Mischa Webley

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 16MM: “Ragamuffin,” Kaitlyn Mikayla

Kodak Best Shot on Film, 35MM: “The Singers,” Sam Davis

Kodak Honorable Mention: “Synthesize Me,” Bear Damen

Latine Award: “Cura Sana,” Lucía G. Romero

LGBTQIA+ Award: “Dancing in Tomorrowland,” Jakob Roston

SAGindie Award: “L’avance,” Djiby Kebe

Social Impact Award: “Rise,” Jessica J. Rowlands

Best Sports Drama: “Negro League Nights,” Kyle Sykes

Best Sports Documentary: “It’s On Like a Pot of Neckbones,” Joey Garfield

Top 10 Live Action Short Films Finalists

“A Son and a Father,” Andrés Ramírez Pulido

“Mercenaire,” Pier-Philippe Chevigny

“Ragamuffin,” Kaitlyn Mikayla

“Amarela,” André Hayato Saito

“L’avance,” Djiby Kebe

“Trapped,” Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

“One Of Them,” Mostafa Vaziri

“A Friend of Dorothy,” Lee Knight

“Rise,” Jessica J. Rowlands

Script Awards

ISA Story Award – Best Feature Screenplay: “The Dope Friend,” Matt Ferrucci

Best Female Screenplay: “The Unraveling,” Samantha Mallory

Best Short Screenplay Grand Prize – “Mudslide,” Frederik Ehrhardt