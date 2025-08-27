Travis Kelce Teams Up With American Eagle One Day After Taylor Swift Engagement Post | Video

One day after his bombshell engagement announcement to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has rolled out his own Varsity collection with American Eagle.

AE could not catch a break just last month when Sydney Sweeney’s “good jeans” ad took the Internet by storm. At the time, social media users called the brand out for their word play of “genes” and “jeans,” saying the blonde hair-blue eyed face of the denim collection was promoting eugenics.

While Kelce’s ad has nothing to do with the denim campaign, fans in the comments section of his video were not fully on board for the brand partnership: “Travis this is not the video we wanted,” one of the most liked comments read.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s advertisement is in partnership with his brand Tru Kolors. In the video, Kelce climbs out of a vintage car with the license plate “AETK 25” and struts into what looks like a recording studio in a varsity sweater.

“I believe the best way to live is with authenticity, joy and optimism, and that’s what Tru Kolors has stood for from the start,” a note from Kelce reads on the retailer’s website. “Together with American Eagle, we designed a collection that captures that energy. Every detail of AE x TK was made with intention; a reminder to play hard, dream big, and enjoy the journey.”

The Super Bowl winner is known for his sometimes outlandish street style. The collection includes a bomber jacket, sweatshirts, sweatpants, hats and graphic tees, several of which don the motto “manifest your mindset.”

Kelce’s joint engagement post with music superstar Swift nearly broke the Internet on Tuesday, so the footballer’s social media is valuable territory at the moment. The American Eagle ad has a quarter of a million likes in just two hours.

“Travis you cannot follow up yesterday’s news with this,” another top comment read. Still, other fans defended the NFL player, saying Kelce shot the collection “long before the Sydney Sweeney ad dropped, pls chill out.”