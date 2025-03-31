Kendrick Lamar Comedy From Trey Parker and Matt Stone Moves to Spring 2026

You will have to wait a little longer for the untitled comedy starring Kendrick Lamar and directed by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as Paramount has announced that it will now arrive in theaters on March 20, 2026. It was previously scheduled to release July 4 of this year.

The script for the project is by Vernon Chatman and while Paramount has yet to reveal any plot details, with the studio only describing the movie as an “original live-action comedy.”

Lamar and Dave Free are producing through their company pgLang, while Stone and Parker are producing for Park County.

Paramount film chief Brian Robbins spoke about the project at last year’s CinemaCon, calling it “one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read.” The film is the first feature from the duo in more than two decades – their last feature was 2004’s puppet-filled “Team America: World Police;” before that was their Oscar-nominated 1999 “South Park” movie “Bigger, Longer & Uncut.”

Lamar recently performed a political and Easter egg-packed Super Bowl halftime show and has won 22 Grammy awards (including several this year). On the film side of things, he appeared in last year’s LEGO-fied Pharrell Williams documentary “Piece by Piece” and oversaw the blockbuster soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ 2018 smash “Black Panther.”