The Tribeca Film Festival has announced the 2023 jury members in the 15 different competition categories for this year’s event. Those categories include film, immersive “storyscapes,” games, audio storytelling and more. Among the jury members are Brendan Fraser, Stephanie Hsu, Zoey Deutch, Dianna Agron, Zazie Beetz, Kate Siegel, Mark Duplass, Stephen Kay, Nina Dobrev, Clea DuVall, Piper Perabo, Chance the Rapper, Noah Centineo, Jeremy O. Harris, Andrew Ahn and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Alongside the competitive awards, the fest will present the Nora Ephron Award — created to honor the spirit and vision of the legendary filmmaker and writer. The winning films, projects, filmmakers, storytellers, and actors in each category will be announced at the Tribeca Festival ceremony on June 15th.

“We are thrilled to announce the jury for the 2023 Tribeca Festival,” said Tribeca Festival Executive Vice President of Artist Relations and Special Events Nancy Lefkowitz. “The diversity of perspectives and experiences across all verticals are representative of the myriad voices reflected in this year’s program.”

Robert De Niro’s ‘A Bronx Tale’

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2001 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur a post-9/11 economic and cultural recovery. This 22nd festival, which will feature Pixar’s “Elemental” as the centerpiece feature and will close with a 30th-anniversary screening of De Niro’s directorial debut “A Bronx Tale,” will take place June 7 through June 18 in New York City.

The jurors for the 2023 U.S. Narrative Feature Competition are Ramin Bahrani, Zoey Deutch, Mike Flanagan, Stephanie Hsu and Tommy Oliver.

The jurors for the 2023 International Narrative Feature Competition section are Zazie Beetz, Brendan Fraser, Alfredo Jaar, Shirin Neshat and Kate Siegel.

The jurors for the 2023 Documentary Feature Competition section include Mark Duplass, Adam Goldberg, Stephanie Linus, Alexandra Pelosi and Ryan White.

The jurors of the Best New Narrative Director Competition section are Lisa Addario, Dianna Agron, Jeremy O. Harris, Stephen Kay and Elvira Lind.

The jurors of the Best New Documentary Director Competition section are Peter Coyote, Andrea Nix Fine and Maria Zuckerman.

The jurors for this year’s Nora Ephron Award are Nina Dobrev, Clea DuVall, Piper Perabo, A.V. Rockwell and Emma Seligman.

Meanwhile, in the Short Film Competition categories, the jurors for the 2023 Narrative & Animated Shorts Competition section are Midori Francis, Jeremy Holt, Sheila Nevins and Chance the Rapper.

The jurors for the 2023 Short Documentary and Student Visionary Competition section are Andrew Ahn, Jimmy Akingbola, Noah Centineo, Agnes Chu and West Duchovny.

In the Immersive Competition categories, the jurors for the 2023 Storyscapes Competition are Katayoun Dibamehr, Loren Hammonds and Vassiliki Khonsari.

The jurors for the 2023 Immersive New Voices are Salome Asega, Sandra Rodriguez and Lance Weiler.

The jurors for the 2023 Games Competition section are Chloë Grace Moretz, Evan Narcisse and Danny Peña.

The jurors for the 2023 Audio Storytelling Established Nonfiction Competition section are Leital Molad, Latif Nasser and Avery Trufelman.

The jurors for the 2023 Audio Storytelling Independent Nonfiction Competition section are Zayd Dohrn, Rachel Ghiazza and Shima Oliaee.

The jurors for the 2023 Audio Storytelling Established Fiction Competition section Dr. Chioke I’Anson, Ayeesha Menon and Mimi O’Donnell.

Finally, the jurors for the 2023 Audio Storytelling Independent Fiction Competition section are J.T. Green, Arielle Nissenblatt and Jemma Rose Brown.