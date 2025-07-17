Latest ‘Tron: Ares’ Trailer Reveals New Nine Inch Nails Song ‘As Alive As You Need Me to Be’

Ahead of next week’s San Diego Comic Con Hall H panel, Disney has unleashed a new trailer for their forthcoming legacy sequel “Tron: Ares,” from director Joachim Rønning, the latest installment of the franchise that began way back in 1982 with the cutting-edge “Tron.” You can watch it below. No coins necessary.

“Tron: Ares,” which follows 2010’s “Tron: Legacy,” concerns a highly sophisticated program from the digital realm, Ares (Jared Leto), who crosses over into our world on what Disney is describing as a “dangerous mission.” This will mark humanity’s first encounter with A.I. beings. So far, the “Tron” films have taken primarily in the computer world; it’ll fun to see that world come into ours for the first time.

Joining Leto on and off the grid are Greta Lee, Evan Peters (as Julian Dillinger, a name that might be familiar to fans of the franchise), Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson (as another Dillinger). And, somewhat surprisingly, is the return of Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn. Flynn was the main character of the first movie, while the sequel featured Flynn and his digital alter-ego Clu. But both characters died at the end of “Tron: Legacy,” which makes Bridges’ return much more intriguing. (Bridges recently told Empire Magazine, “As The Dude might say, new shit has come to light.”)

Of course, what makes this new “Tron” installment even more exciting is the fact that Nine Inch Nails are doing the soundtrack. Previously, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have used their real names while composing the memorable scores to projects like David Fincher’s “The Social Network,” Pete Docter’s “Soul” and Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers.” But this time they broke out their rock-and-roll moniker, and you can hear a taste of the first single from the “Tron: Ares” soundtrack, “As Alive As You Need Me to Be,” in the trailer. Listen to the full song below.

Expect to hear much more about “Tron: Ares” after next weekend’s big Hall H presentation.

“Tron: Ares” hits theaters on Oct. 10.