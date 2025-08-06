Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in US Production

President Donald Trump is expecting Apple to pledge an additional $100 billion in its U.S. investment over the next four years, bringing the tech giant’s total to $600 billion.

“President Trump’s America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses,” a White House spokesperson told TheWrap. “Today’s announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help re-shore the production of critical components to protect America’s economic and national security.”

The White House plans to reveal the manufacturing agreement with the company later on Wednesday, in addition to a new American Manufacturing Program (AMP) initiative.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Apple CEO Tim Cook originally said in February. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

That investment included plans to expand both staff and facilities in Arizona, California, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Texas, which is getting a new factory in Houston to house Apple Intelligence. Apple Inc. is also set to double its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Fund and launch a manufacturing academy in Detroit, while remaining focused on AI and silicon engineering.

“The $500 billion commitment includes Apple’s work with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, direct employment, Apple Intelligence infrastructure and data centers, corporate facilities and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states,” the company further noted.

“Apple has just announced a record $500 billion investment in the United States of America,” Trump celebrated on Truth Social at the time. “The reason, faith in what we are doing, without which, they wouldn’t be investing 10 cents. Thank you Tim Cook and Apple!!!”

In May, however, the president also noted he “had a little problem” with Cook doing so much business in India, telling reporters in Qatar: “‘Tim, you’re my friend. I treated you very good. You’re coming in with $500 billion, but now I hear you’re building all over India. I don’t want you building in India. You can build in India if you want to take care of India.’”