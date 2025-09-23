Trump Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Convicted in Florida, Faces Life in Prison

Routh, who represented himself at trial, was convicted Tuesday of attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate

Ryan Routh
Ryan Routh

Ryan Routh, the North Carolina man who was caught staking out Donald Trump at his Florida golf course with a semiautomatic rifle, was convicted Tuesday of attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate, a charge that could send him to prison for life.

A federal jury in Fort Pierce, Florida, found Routh, 59, guilty of the assassination attempt along with assaulting a federal officer and multiple firearm violations. Prosecutors said Routh, a drifter and construction worker, hid in the shrubbery near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Sept. 15, 2024, pointing a rifle with its serial number filed off at a Secret Service agent before fleeing. He was arrested less than an hour later on Interstate 95.

“This defendant was one bullet away,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Browne told jurors in closing arguments, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The trial lasted just 12 days. It was unusual both for its speed and because Routh represented himself; Judge Aileen Cannon, who previously oversaw the federal case against Trump over classified documents, repeatedly cut off his unfocused arguments.

Routh called only three witnesses, while prosecutors presented extensive testimony from law enforcement officers and forensic experts.

Investigators said Routh lived out of an SUV for weeks while surveilling Trump’s movements, researching campaign events and watching his plane at Palm Beach International Airport. Evidence included cellphones, license plates, surveillance videos and a letter in which Routh wrote, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you,” offering a $150,000 bounty for the killing.

The verdict followed a year marked by multiple threats of political violence and the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. It was the second attempt on Trump’s life in 2024, during his campaign to return to the White House.

Routh, who told jurors prosecutors had not proven “any intent,” faces sentencing later this year.

Megyn Kelly
Read Next
Megyn Kelly Bemoans 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Return, Says Leftists 'Don't Get Canceled'

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments