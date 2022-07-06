Trump Family Docuseries From Alex Holder to Premiere on Discovery+ Before Next Jan. 6 Hearing

“Unprecedented,” the all-access documentary that Alex Holder shot during the 2020 election, now has a premiere date — and it’s coming before the Jan. 6 committee will have a chance to air it.

The docuseries will stream on Discovery+ on July 10. The next Jan. 6 Special Committee hearing is on July 12.

“Unprecedented” features never-before-seen footage of the Trump family during the final six weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign — and their reactions to the outcome of the election.

The three-part series reveals unfiltered sit-down interviews with the former President and his family, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as insights from the journalists who covered the events as they unfolded.

The Jan. 6 committee had subpoenaed Holder’s footage prior to his deal with Discovery, and had planned to show some of it during last month’s hearings. The committee had top-billed the footage ahead of its June 23 hearing, but it was bumped from the agenda without explanation.

Now it seems that whatever relevance Holder’s project may hold will be revealed ahead of the made-for-TV hearings. A trailer released Tuesday offered few clues, as it focused on pre-interview banter with individual members of the Trump family as they fussed over their camera angles.