Trump Extends TikTok Ban Deadline for 90 More Days

President Donald Trump gave TikTok yet another extension to sell its U.S. operation before a ban on the social media platform goes into effect. ByteDance now has 90 more days at its disposal, marking Sept. 17 as the new deadline.

“I’ve just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025),” he shared on Truth Social on Thursday. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The TikTok ban, initially signed by former President Joe Biden in 2024, was intended to take place on Jan. 19. Trump, however, offered his first 75-day extension just hours after being inaugurated on Jan. 20, and again pushed the deadline another 75 days back on April 4.

Lawmakers were previously concerned that TikTok could act as a stealth spyware app for China’s communist government, since ByteDance is required by Chinese law to hand over any user data upon the government’s request.

Despite momentarily being un-downloadable after the initial Jan. 19 date, TikTok returned to the Apple and Google apps stores on Feb. 13. It remains available as of this writing.