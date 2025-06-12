Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Inability to Come Up With Fake Reason to Arrest Gavin Newsom | Video

For all of Donald Trump’s talk agreeing with the idea of arresting California governor Gavin Newsom, the president couldn’t offer even a hypothetical reason to do so when asked this week, which Seth Meyers was pretty amused by on Wednesday night.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host joked that Trump seems to be missing his feud with Elon Musk from last week, because he immediately moved on to publicly sparring with Newsom. The governor has repeatedly called out Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles in the wake of protests against ICE raids, prompting Trump himself to say that, if he were border czar Tom Homan, he would arrest Newsom.

But, when asked by a reporter on Monday what crime Newsom has committed to warrant that comment, Trump simply retorted “I think his primary crime is running for governor because he’s done such a bad job.”

Play video

“If you could arrest someone for being bad at their job, the jails would be filled with former head coaches of the New York Jets,” Meyers joked.

The late night host then imagined said coaches all discussing what they’re in for, before getting back on topic, and mocking Trump for his inability to think on his feet.

“I gotta say, Trump’s really lost this step. He can’t even come up with a phony reason to arrest Newsom?” Meyers said. “I mean, I could come up with a reason to arrest Newsom if I had to!”

“At the very least, I feel like the fashion police could slap the cuffs on him for riding a skateboard in a suit, you know? Come on dude, you look like the CEO of a tech startup that goes bust in six months.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.