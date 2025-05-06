‘The View’: Whoopi Growls in Frustration at Trump’s Hollywood Tariff Threat: ‘Could You Please Lower the Price of Eggs’ First?

As the Trump administration weighs the president’s proposal of a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the U.S., “The View” moderator and longtime actor, writer and producer Whoopi Goldberg could only growl in frustration on Tuesday morning.

As part of the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed actor-turned-Trump’s special envoy to Hollywood Jon Voight’s video posted to social media on Monday night, in which he noted that he met with Trump to propose federal incentives for production and post-production, along with treaties and more.

“OK, look. You can’t do that, because what that equates to is you’re going to tell me how to write the story I want to write, if it happens in Europe,” Whoopi retorted as the clip ended. “You’re telling me that if my book comes out, and I want to write it, you’re telling me how to write it. You’re telling me you’re going to charge me for that.”

As she continued to voice her thoughts, Whoopi struggled to keep herself composed. “Could you — look,” she continued, taking a moment to just growl in frustration. “Could you please lower the price of eggs before you start this?”

As she expounded on her opinion, Whoopi questioned how the tariff would even be applied, considering how film and TV productions work.

“When you go over to another country to work, you work with the people who are there,” she said. “We don’t import our folks to go over there, so who are you going to put this tariff on? Is it on the production? Is it on the studio? What are you talking about?”

At that, host Sunny Hostin chimed in to note that she doesn’t think Trump knows what he’s talking about, and explained how showing films in international markets actually brings the U.S. money. Meanwhile, host Alyssa Farah Griffin began imagining what kinds of stories would even be possible if productions could only shoot domestically.

“Like ‘Emily in Paris,’ is it going to be ‘Emily in Paris, Texas?’” she joked. “Or like ‘White Lotus: Mar-a-Lago Edition.’ The stories will be very limited if you can only shoot here.”

Whoopi agreed there, pointing out various movies that were wildly successful and couldn’t have been made domestically.

“‘The Passion of the Christ,’ you couldn’t have shot that in Texas! You know, you can’t shoot ‘Gladiator’ without going to Rome!” she said. “It is part of what we do, please stop. I get what Jon is saying, I understand, but the bottom line is, tax incentives. If you want a change, you got to change it in the states.”

“You have to make it available to people to shoot here in the states, don’t stop us from going over and shooting overseas, because then you’re limiting us,” Whoopi concluded.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.