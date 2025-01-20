Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders Show Discontent, Ridicule at Trump Inauguration | Video

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders were among the politicians in attendance at Donald Trump’s inauguration, though they weren’t too subtle about disguising their feelings about the proceedings.

The Democratic politicians, all of whom have been outspoken of their lack of support towards Trump, were caught on camera reacting and scowling before and during Trump’s speech, and Clinton even laughed when the president promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

While on the way to the ceremony in the U.S. Capitol, a staffer was recorded asking former President George W. Bush if he’ll “behave” during the inauguration, seen in the video below, and Obama chimed in “nope” from just a few feet behind them.

Presidents Obama and Bush on their way to the Capitol Rotunda:



Staffer to Bush: “Are you going to behave?”



Obama chimes in from behind: “Nope.” pic.twitter.com/xGNTTo6r2t — Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 20, 2025

Likewise, Sanders, who has been an outspoken advocate for climate change and sustainable energy, was seen in his signature arms-crossed position, which became a meme after assuming the position with mittens on during the 2021 inauguration. Sanders remained seated during a standing ovation for Trump’s speech, in which he outlined he would end the green New Deal as well as revoke the electric vehicle mandate.

“We will drill, baby, drill,” Trump said, citing his goal to obtain “the largest amount of oil and gas of any country on Earth.” “We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it.”

Clinton, likewise, couldn’t hid her laughter when Trump announced that he again intends on changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. He said he would also be restoring William McKinley’s name to Denali, which had been officially renamed by Obama in honor of the peak’s Native Alaskan name.

Hillary laughing at Trump announcing he’s renaming the Gulf Of Mexico to the Gulf of America 😂 pic.twitter.com/UWypR7d8vb — Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) January 20, 2025

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s democratic senator, also showed how he felt in his own way — by showing up to the inauguration in gym shorts and a sweatshirt.