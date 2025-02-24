Trump Slams ‘Racist’ Joy Reid, Says Comcast’s Brian Roberts Should Pay for ‘Damage to Country’

President Donald Trump mocked longtime MSNBC anchor Joy Reid for losing her show on Sunday, saying the “mentally obnoxious racist” should have been “canned” years ago.

The president also had digs ready for Comcast boss Brian Roberts, Rachel Maddow, Al Sharpton and Alex Wagner, who is also set to lose her job as an MSNBC anchor, during a late night Truth Social post on Sunday.

“Lowlife Chairman of ‘Concast,’ Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television,” Trump said about Reid. “Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been ‘canned’ long ago, along with everyone else who works there.”

Reid has been hosting shows on MSNBC since 2011, including “The ReidOut,” which has been airing at 7:00 p.m. ET since 2020. But that is set to end, with “The ReidOut” airing its final episode this week following changes made by new MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler.

The 56-year-old Reid made headlines in 2018 when she apologized for an old blog of hers that contained a post from 2007 in which she photoshopped the head of John McCain onto the Virginia Tech shooter and another where she promoted the 9/11 conspiracy film “Loose Change.” The blog also contained homophobic posts — which Reid first suggested were placed there by a hacker.

She has made a number of incendiary comments in recent years as well, including a claim in 2021 that conservatives would trade tax breaks to “openly say the n-word.” And last summer, she said she would vote for President Joe Biden even if he was in a “coma” in order to “keep Hitler out of the White House,” referring to Trump.

The president, in his Truth Social post, then took a shot at Wagner for losing her role as a host during the 9 p.m. spot Tuesday-Friday.

“Also thrown out was Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow show. Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid,” President Trump said.

He continued: “Then there’s, of course, the LOW IQ Con Man, Al Sharpton, who has, perhaps, the lowest TV ratings in the history of television. What is he doing to Brian Roberts to stay on the air? This whole corrupt operation is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party.”

MSNBC’s ratings took a big hit following the 2024 election, but have enjoyed a recent increase, following the president’s inauguration.

The president also said the network should be “forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they’ve done to our Country. Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE SIN!”