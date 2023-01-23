Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump once again went on a late night social media spree on Sunday, making a series of posts to his Truth Social account after 1 a.m. local time.

During that time, Trump once again targeted “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, misnaming the hosts and claiming that they are “Trump deranged.”

“Wow. Morning Joe (Scarborough) and his lovely and very soothing wife, ‘Mike,’ have really bad television ratings,” Trump wrote. “That’s what happens when you become ‘Trump Deranged.’ Better yet, Fake News CNN & MSDNC are dying!!!”

In reality, “Morning Joe” averaged 839,000 viewers in 2022, second only to “Fox & Friends.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has tried to call out the morning show hosts this month. In fact, he made a similar claim less than a week ago.

Trump wrote at the time, “Will Morning Joe be canceled? He and Mika’s ratings are very low—they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn. Losing them would be very sad—hope it doesn’t happen!”

In response, host Joe Scarborough mocked Trump’s choice of words for the post and laughed it off, saying “he can’t quit us!”

“Even says that would be a shame, that would be a shame, with Morning Joe,” he added. “Well thank you Mr president, we appreciate that.”

Following his post about “Morning Joe” this week,” Trump went on to write several posts complaining about the special counsel assigned to oversee one of the many investigations into him, before reposting multiple memes from one user, mostly praising his golf skills.