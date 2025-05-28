‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at Trump’s Chrisley Family Pardons: A ‘Huge For Sale Sign’ on White House Lawn | Video

Donald Trump pardoned convicted fraudsters and fellow former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Tuesday, drawing ire from the hosts of “The View” on Wednesday morning. For the ABC hosts, it’s just further proof that “there is a huge ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House.”

The Chrisleys were originally charged with tax evasion and bank fraud back in 2019, during the first Trump administration. Teeing up the discussion on Wednesday, moderator Whoopi Goldberg was visibly exhausted and bothered, asking “is anybody going to have a problem with this, or — because this is the law and order president — or are people already numb to this?”

Host Joy Behar definitely had a problem with it though.

REALITY STARS TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY PARDONED BY TRUMP: After the president pardoned the reality TV stars of their tax evasion and fraud charges, 'The View' co-hosts question if their family's support of Trump helped their case. pic.twitter.com/s0JbLsV5S5 — The View (@TheView) May 28, 2025

“According to this administration, if you are a reality star with a lot of money, and a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that’s good. We’re going to give you a pardon,” she scoffed. “But poor people on Medicaid or food stamps, OK? According to this administration, those are the real moochers in the country, and they have to be taken off of health care or food stamps. People, Americans, need to understand what’s going on. That’s what’s going on.”

“Somebody like this guy, Chrisley, whatever his name is — I never saw the show, I’ve only seen clips where he’s running around being rich — you know, he gets let off the hook,” Behar continued. “But somebody like, you know, anybody that we might know who needs help doesn’t get the help from this administration.”

Host Ana Navarro was similarly angry, saying that Americans must “not normalize this and not get accustomed to this.”

“Because this is not normal. This is not honest, this is not ethical,” she said. “Basically, there is a huge ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House. And if you are a supporter, if you are a donor, then you can buy pardons.”

“And it’s not just coming in a vacuum, right? This is coming at the same time that he’s accepting a $400 million jet from the Qataris, at the same time that he’s got a crypto grift that puts anything else — just everything else pales in comparison.”

Navarro also called out Trump’s children having business dealings, and pointed out that Amazon recently agreed to pay $40 million to license a Melania Trump documentary.”

“The profiteering we are seeing from Trump and his family from the presidency has no precedence, and cannot be accepted or normalized by the American people,” Navarro finished.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.