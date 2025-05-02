Seth Meyers Drags Trump for Lecture on Having Less Possessions: The Guy ‘We All Know’ Is Parker Posey’s ‘White Lotus’ Character? | Video

Economists are predicting empty store shelves in the next few weeks, thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs. But when asked about the impact on Wednesday, the president brushed it off, instead arguing that people don’t need as many material possessions. Of course, the irony there made Seth Meyers scoff on Thursday night.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host reminded viewers that, during the Biden administration, Trump and his allies made a point to ding the president for trying to “tell people what they can and can’t buy.” They did so by regularly claiming that Biden was going after dishwashers, leaf blowers, gas-powered cars and more.

So, as he often does, Meyers then teed up a clip to show their hypocrisy, in which Trump told press: “Somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves are going to be open.’ Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.”

“Excuse me, the guy with marble fountains and a golden country club is lecturing us on the folly of material possessions?” Meyers marveled. “The guy we all know is this character from ‘The White Lotus?’”

At that, an image of Parker Posey’s character from the hit HBO series popped up, and Meyers put on his Trump impression to recite one of her most popular lines from the show: “I just don’t think at this age I am meant to live an uncomfortable life.”

“So the guy who said he’d bring down prices on Day 1 and you should be able to buy whatever you want, is now telling the peasants to stop complaining and be happy with your rations,” he added.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.