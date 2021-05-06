Tubi, Drafthouse Films and Giant Pictures Sign Exclusive Content Deal for Nearly 40 Titles

Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi, Drafthouse FIlms and digital distribution label Giant Pictures have signed an exclusive content deal for almost 40 Drafthouse Films titles that are currently streaming on Tubi, the companies announced Thursday.

The collaboration marks the first time that Drafthouse Films is making most of its slate of premium English and foreign-language titles available on a single streaming service.

“Alamo Drafthouse has an undeniable reputation of giving cinephiles across the country a one-of-a-kind experience and we can’t wait for our movie going audiences to explore these premium indie titles,” Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said in a statement. “As the exclusive home to this eclectic slate of films, we’re proud to support Alamo Drafthouse and the independent filmmaking community.”

Titles that will be exclusive on Tubi through June 30 include “20,000 Days on Earth,” “Ambassador,” “The Act of Killing,” “A Band Called Death,” Borgman, Bullhead, Cheap Thrills,” “The Congress” and many others. Tubi also will be the exclusive free home to repertory titles including “Confetti of the Mind, “Dangerous Men,” “Miami Connection” and others.

“The caliber of the Drafthouse catalog and the wide streaming distribution provided by Tubi is a match made in heaven.” said Nick Savva, general manager of Giant Pictures, in the statement. Said Tim League, founder and executive chairman of Alamo Drafthouse in the statement, “We are excited to share our years of curation with the Tubi audience.”

Tubi has more than 30,000 movie and television shows from more than 250 content partners. It is available s available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.