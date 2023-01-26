Tucker Carlson Asks: ‘Why Are We Not Sending an Armed Force North’ to Liberate Canada? (Video)

Tucker Carlson, just asking questions as usual, this time asked why the U.S. hasn’t invaded Canada already – outlandish hyperbole pointed squarely at Canada’s socialist leanings that the Fox host compared to Cuba’s.

During the conversation with Hillsdale College professor David Azerrad on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson asked “about Canada, and what we saw happen there last winter – the trucker protest and then the crackdown by the authoritarian government of Canada.”

Carlson deadpanned he was “completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation to liberate” Canada.

“Why should we stand back and let our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border … why should we let it become Cuba? Like, why don’t we liberate it?”

Carlson then juxtaposed the North American politics with those of Eastern Europe, comparing Ukraine’s President Volodyr Zelenskyy to someone who is “dressed like the manager of a strip club” issuing demands for money.

The Fox host also said he felt Zelenskyy was fighting a “war against Christianity in the Ukraine” that U.S. politicians should be more focused on domestic issues, not Putin’s invasion.

“We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And, I mean it,” Carlson said, before laughing at himself and say he’d worked up a “frenzy.”