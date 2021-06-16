Tucker Carlson Claims Twitter Proved His Point in a Warning Flag on His Post: ‘They Are Morons!’ (Video)

Tucker Carlson seems to think that Twitter’s decision to flag a tweet of his promoting a conspiracy theory that the FBI started the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 somehow proves his point that he was right about how the events occurred.

Right off the top of Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News, Tucker went after Twitter for slapping a warning label on his (now deleted) tweet promoting the segment of Tuesday night’s show in which he discussed a story from right-wing website Revolver News that claimed the FBI orchestrated the Capitol riot.

“This is interesting, the government knows exactly who these people are, but has refused to charge them with crimes. Why is that? Well, because it seems like they may have had some connection to the government,” Tucker said.

Tucker read the disclaimer out loud in an intensely sardonic tone before he turned to twisting Twitter’s statement into one that fit his narrative and in some way “proved” he was right all along.

“Well, last night, clips from our show began to circulate on social media and the tech monopolies which helped get Joe Biden elected continue to work closely with the administration to control the news and information that you are allowed to see. Because it’s America, right,” Tucker said. He added that his bit on last night’s show “was a problem for them.”

He then repeated the Twitter note, which read: “Federal law does not permit cooperating witnesses or informants to be charged with conspiracy, despite a baseless suggestion by Tucker Carlson that some of the co-conspirators of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol were not charged because they were undercover FBI agents.”

In a true feat of mental gymnastics, Tucker flipped and reversed this statement, saying it proved the theories were correct.

“Consider the statement more broadly. Twitter is saying that people who are secretly working with the FBI cannot be charged for encouraging others to commit crimes. Well, yes, exactly,” Tucker said. “That’s the very point we made on this show last night. That’s why they haven’t been charged because they were secretly working with the FBI. So in an effort to shut us down Twitter just confirmed what we suggested was true. Thanks, Twitter. They are morons!”

Tucker also apparently forgot what Google was — a quick search about this topic will bring up a litany of reporting and comments from legal experts that explain why it’s not possible the FBI could have created the situation on Jan. 6 — and wondered aloud how Twitter even knew his statements were “baseless.”

“Leave aside for a second, the most obvious question that arises from the statement, which is how would Twitter, which is a media company not as far as we know a law enforcement agency, be able to confirm our reporting last night was, quote, baseless? How would they know that the Twitter somehow have access to the FBI personnel files? We don’t know. We hope someone finds out,” Tucker said.

He continued: “Some of the people who broke into the Capitol committed crimes while inside and encouraged others to do the same, appear to have been in contact with the FBI before the event. Let that sink in for a moment. The events of January 6 that you keep hearing about endlessly… events the Democrats in congress describe as an act of war carried out by white supremacists as dangerous and historically significant as Pearl Harbor and 9/11. Those events apparently, were at least in part organized and carried out in secret by people connected to federal law enforcement.”

Tucker then said he thinks that the government is refusing to release surveillance tapes from inside the Capitol during the attack because it knows that people would spot its operatives on camera and debunk the whole thing as rigged up by the FBI.

“It’s hard to think of a bigger potential scandal than this one,” Tucker said with a straight face. “Now, it’s clear when the government won’t release more than 14,000 hours of surveillance footage shot at the Capitol that day, people they know are on the tape.”

Utterly baseless speculations like this serve as an excellent reason to remind readers that Tucker Carlson was actually deemed by a federal judge not to be a credible source of facts — and said judge noted that any reasonable viewer watching his show should “arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism.”

Check out the video clip at the top of the page.