‘Tulsa King’ Muscles Into the Top 10 Titles Audiences Are Most Excited About After Season 3 Premiere | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

NFL Football maintains the top spot for another week. “Stranger Things” climbed one spot to No. 2, pushing the previous No. 2, “Wednesday,” down to No. 3. “Superman” made a strong surge, gaining two spots to land at No. 4, now that it is available to stream on HBO Max. Meanwhile, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” slipped one spot to No. 5.

“Wicked: For Good” also showed upward movement, gaining a spot at No. 6 around two months before it arrives in theaters. The reality TV staple “Survivor” hits the list at No. 7, fueled by its 49th season premiere last week, followed closely by the Paramount+ drama “Tulsa King” at No. 8, following its Season 3 premiere last week. The previous week’s theatrical debut, “Him,” experienced a sharp decline, dropping four spots to land at No. 9. The sci-fi action film “Tron: Ares” debuts at No. 10 ahead of its Oct. 10 release in theaters.

Weekly Top 10 (Sept. 20-26)